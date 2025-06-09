Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight

The brand-new guidon and flag for the 254th Communications Flight (CF) stands amongst the Guam and American flags at the Meehan Theatre, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2025. The newly established 254 CF comes at a time of growing cyber threats and heightened strategic focus in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete).
