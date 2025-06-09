Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight

    GUAM

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the Guam Air National Guard sing the Air Force Song in unison during a flight activation ceremony on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2025. The 254th Communications Flight was activated and Capt. Tommy Joe Rivera was appointed command over the flight of nine Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 22:45
    Photo ID: 9098704
    VIRIN: 250607-Z-NN671-1074
    Resolution: 5419x3605
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight
    Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight
    Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight
    Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight
    Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight
    Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight
    Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    communication
    Andersen AFB
    Guam Air National Guard
    Activation and Assumption of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download