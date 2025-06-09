Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the Guam Air National Guard sing the Air Force Song in unison during a flight activation ceremony on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2025. The 254th Communications Flight was activated and Capt. Tommy Joe Rivera was appointed command over the flight of nine Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete).