U.S. Air Force Airmen from the Guam Air National Guard sing the Air Force Song in unison during a flight activation ceremony on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2025. The 254th Communications Flight was activated and Capt. Tommy Joe Rivera was appointed command over the flight of nine Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete).
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 22:45
|Photo ID:
|9098704
|VIRIN:
|250607-Z-NN671-1074
|Resolution:
|5419x3605
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.