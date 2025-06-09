Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Veronica Reyes, 254th Air Base Group commander, Guam Air National Guard, prepares to appoint Capt. Tommy Joe Rivera as the commander of the 254th Communications Flight (CF) during a ceremony on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2025. The newly established 254 CF comes at a time of growing cyber threats and heightened strategic focus in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete).