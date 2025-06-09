Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Veronica Reyes, passes the guidon to Capt. Tommy Joe Rivera, 254th Communications Flight (CF) commander on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2025. The newly established 254 CF comes at a time of growing cyber threats and heightened strategic focus in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete).