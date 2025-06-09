Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 254th Communications Flight (CF), Guam Air National Guard, give their first salute to Capt. Tommy Joe Rivera, the first commander of 254 CF, on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2025. The stand-up of 254 CF comes at a time of growing cyber threats and necessity for greater information security in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete).