Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight

Guam Air National Guardsmen stand at attention during the 254th Communications Flight (CF) activation ceremony on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2025. The newly established 254 CF comes at a time of growing cyber threats and heightened strategic focus in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete).