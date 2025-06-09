Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Cooley, 36th Wing commander, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, congratulates Capt. Tommy Joe Rivera, 254th Communications Flight (CF) commander, Guam Air National Guard, during a ceremony on Andersen AFB, Guam, June 7, 2025. The newly established 254 CF comes at a time of growing cyber threats and heightened strategic focus in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete).