    Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight [Image 6 of 7]

    Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight

    GUAM

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Cooley, 36th Wing commander, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, congratulates Capt. Tommy Joe Rivera, 254th Communications Flight (CF) commander, Guam Air National Guard, during a ceremony on Andersen AFB, Guam, June 7, 2025. The newly established 254 CF comes at a time of growing cyber threats and heightened strategic focus in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete).

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 22:45
    Photo ID: 9098706
    VIRIN: 250607-Z-NN671-1087
    Resolution: 4349x2894
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

