Guam Air National Guard activates new communications flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Cooley, 36th Wing commander, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, congratulates Capt. Tommy Joe Rivera, 254th Communications Flight (CF) commander, Guam Air National Guard, during a ceremony on Andersen AFB, Guam, June 7, 2025. The newly established 254 CF comes at a time of growing cyber threats and heightened strategic focus in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natasha Ninete).
