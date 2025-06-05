Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership [Image 15 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Smith, 39th Medical Group commander, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Chad Shaffer, 39th Healthcare Operations Squadron outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 9, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of command from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 08:22
    Photo ID: 9096243
    VIRIN: 250609-F-VB704-1275
    Resolution: 8168x5445
    Size: 19.7 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership
    39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership
    39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership
    39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership
    39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership
    39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership
    39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership
    39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership
    39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership
    39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership
    39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership
    39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership
    39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership
    39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership
    39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership
    39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership
    39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Incirlik AB
    39th MDG
    39th HCOS
    Türkiye

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download