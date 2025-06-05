Audience members laugh during a lighthearted moment during the 39th Healthcare Operations Squadron change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 9, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 08:22
|Photo ID:
|9096231
|VIRIN:
|250609-F-VB704-1071
|Resolution:
|7128x4752
|Size:
|10.96 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
This work, 39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.