U.S. Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing honor guard present the colors during the playing of the national anthem during the 39th Healthcare Operations Squadron change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 9, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 08:22
|Photo ID:
|9096230
|VIRIN:
|250609-F-VB704-1024
|Resolution:
|6215x4803
|Size:
|10.35 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
This work, 39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing