39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing honor guard present the colors during the playing of the national anthem during the 39th Healthcare Operations Squadron change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 9, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)