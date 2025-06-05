39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chad Shaffer, 39th Healthcare Operations Squadron outgoing commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 9, 2025. The 39th HCOS provides medical readiness and healthcare services in support of the 39th Air Base Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)