39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership

U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Smith, 39th Medical Group commander, congratulates Lt. Col. Travis Petersen, 39th Healthcare Operations Squadron incoming commander, and Lt. Col. Chad Shaffer, 39th HCOS outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 9, 2025. The ceremony signified the official transfer of command between Sheffer and Petersen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)