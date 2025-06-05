39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Travis Petersen, 39th Healthcare Operations Squadron incoming commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 9, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)