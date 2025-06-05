39th HCOS Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Smith, 39th Medical Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Travis Petersen, 39th Healthcare Operations Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 9, 2022. The 39th HCOS provides medical readiness and healthcare services in support of the 39th Air Base Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)