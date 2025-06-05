Director of National Intelligence and U.S. Ambassador to Japan visit MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok Jr., commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a Pennsylvania native, speaks with the U.S. Ambassador to Japan, George Glass, during a visit to MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2025. Ambassador Glass and the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, visited MCAS Iwakuni to learn about the air station’s capabilities, meet with U.S. Marines and Sailors, and observe the strong partnership between the United States and Japan.​ (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)