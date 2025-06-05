Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Director of National Intelligence and U.S. Ambassador to Japan visit MCAS Iwakuni [Image 10 of 15]

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault 

    Yoshihiko Fukuda, mayor of Iwakuni City, Japan, speaks with the U.S. Ambassador to Japan, George Glass, during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2025. Ambassador Glass and the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, visited MCAS Iwakuni to learn about the air station’s capabilities, meet with U.S. Marines and Sailors, and observe the strong partnership between the United States and Japan.​ (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 03:29
    Photo ID: 9095954
    VIRIN: 250604-M-AA976-1221
    Resolution: 4480x5600
    Size: 14.38 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, Director of National Intelligence and U.S. Ambassador to Japan visit MCAS Iwakuni [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Colin Thibault, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    International Relations
    Embassy
    Overseas
    DNI
    U.S.-Japan

