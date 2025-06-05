Director of National Intelligence and U.S. Ambassador to Japan visit MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Ambassador to Japan, George Glass, presents the George E. Glass Award for Heroism to U.S. Marine Corps. Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout, sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a Texas native, during a visit to MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2025. Sgt. Maj. Armentrout received the award after he tackled and restrained a flight passenger who was about to open the plane’s emergency exit mid-flight. Ambassador Glass and the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard visited MCAS Iwakuni to learn about the air station’s capabilities, meet with U.S. Marines and Sailors, and observe the strong partnership between the United States and Japan.​ (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)