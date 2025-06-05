Director of National Intelligence and U.S. Ambassador to Japan visit MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, shakes hands with a consulate staff member during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2025. Director Gabbard and U.S. Ambassador to Japan, George Glass, visited MCAS Iwakuni to learn about the air station's capabilities, meet with U.S. Marines and Sailors, and observe the strong partnership between the United States and Japan.​​ (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)