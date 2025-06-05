Director of National Intelligence and U.S. Ambassador to Japan visit MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Ambassador to Japan, George Glass, speaks with U.S. Marines and Sailors stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni during a visit to MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2025. Ambassador Glass and the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, visited MCAS Iwakuni to learn about the air station’s capabilities, meet with U.S. Marines and Sailors, and observe the strong partnership between the United States and Japan.​ (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)