Director of National Intelligence and U.S. Ambassador to Japan visit MCAS Iwakuni

The U.S. Ambassador to Japan, George Glass, speaks with Yoshihiko Fukuda, mayor of Iwakuni City, Japan, during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2025. Ambassador Glass and the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, visited MCAS Iwakuni to learn about the air station’s capabilities, meet with U.S. Marines and Sailors, and observe the strong partnership between the United States and Japan.​ (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)