Director of National Intelligence and U.S. Ambassador to Japan visit MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok Jr., commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a Pennsylvania native, during a visit to MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2025. Director Gabbard and U.S. Ambassador to Japan, George Glass, visited MCAS Iwakuni to learn about the air station's capabilities, meet with U.S. Marines and Sailors, and observe the strong partnership between the United States and Japan.​​ (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Colin Thibault)