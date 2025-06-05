Lt. Col. James M. Bean, U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) Fire Support Operations Officer, adjust his service cap in front of the M26 Pershing tank displayed outside at Patton Hall, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 21, 2025. The tank symbolizes the armored force that played a key role in World War II, the same conflict in which Bean’s grandfather, Tec-5 James W. Wingo, served under Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army. (U.S. Army photo by Leo Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 22:55
|Photo ID:
|9095682
|VIRIN:
|250221-O-UO598-3111
|Resolution:
|1430x953
|Size:
|101.93 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Family tradition of service in USARCENT [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Family tradition of service in USARCENT
No keywords found.