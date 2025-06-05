A Family tradition of service in USARCENT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. James M. Bean, U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) Fire Support Operations Officer, adjust his service cap in front of the M26 Pershing tank displayed outside at Patton Hall, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 21, 2025. The tank symbolizes the armored force that played a key role in World War II, the same conflict in which Bean’s grandfather, Tec-5 James W. Wingo, served under Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army. (U.S. Army photo by Leo Jenkins)