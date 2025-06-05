A Family tradition of service in USARCENT

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. James M. Bean, U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) Fire Support Operations Officer,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. James M. Bean, U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) Fire Support Operations Officer, adjust his service cap in front of the M26 Pershing tank displayed outside at Patton Hall, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 21, 2025. The tank symbolizes the armored force that played a key role in World War II, the same conflict in which Bean’s grandfather, Tec-5 James W. Wingo, served under Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army. (U.S. Army photo by Leo Jenkins) see less | View Image Page

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – For one U.S. Army officer, military service is more than a career; it's a family tradition. U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) Fire Support Operations Officer, Lt. Col. Jim Bean, reflects on a legacy shaped by his grandfather's experiences during World War II.



Jim W. Wingo, an enlisted Soldier in the 372nd Engineer General Service Regiment, served in the European Theater, where his unit played an essential role in supporting General George S. Patton's Third Army. His grandson, inspired by stories of perseverance and sacrifice, followed in his footsteps, dedicating his career to Army service.



"I don't remember what my original inspiration was, but I am sure that family tradition was an influence," Bean said. "I grew up hearing stories from my great-grandfather about World War I, my grandfather about World War II, and my great-uncle about Vietnam.”



His grandfather's stories were more than just accounts of battle; they were lessons in resilience, duty, and sacrifice.



"His stories helped me to understand that military life wasn't always easy, but it was honorable work," he remarked.



WWII Soldiers faced unrelenting challenges, and Wingo was no exception. He was tasked with clearing roads for Patton's advancing forces, often driving a bulldozer through war-stricken cities, knowing that each push forward was critical to sustaining the momentum of the Allied campaign.



At the Battle of the Bulge, he and his unit were among the first to take positions in the frigid, snow-covered foxholes along the Luxembourg-German border. The cold was so intense that melted snow beneath their bodies refroze, freezing them to the ground. Even after returning home, Wingo suffered lingering effects from frostbite, experiencing crippling leg cramps for years.



Despite the hardships, Wingo spoke of camaraderie and responsibility, particularly in looking out for fellow Soldiers who struggled with language barriers or enemy air attacks. One story Bean remembers vividly was of his grandfather and his team repairing a bridge over a river when a lookout called out "C-54!", identifying a friendly plane.



However, a non-native English speaker misunderstood, responding, "I don't see 54, I see one." Moments later, an enemy aircraft bombarded their position, forcing the Soldiers to dive for cover – some into the icy river, even though many could not swim.



For Bean, stories like these reinforced the realities of war.



"At some point during the war, my grandfather did something to get demoted from PFC to private," he said. "However, through hard work, he was promoted to Tec-5/CPL within four months of being demoted. Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard enough. Not bad for a farmer with only an eighth-grade education—eventually Wingo earned his GED in the 1970s."



Not all of Wingo's experiences were grim. One of his most remarkable moments came when he had a direct encounter with General Patton himself.



While wiring a building designated as Patton's headquarters, Wingo was working in the rafters when Patton unexpectedly entered to inspect progress.



"My grandfather immediately raised his hand to salute, forgetting he was holding a screwdriver," he stated. "His tool connected with a live wire, shocking him so badly that he fell out of the rafters."



When Wingo looked up, Patton stood over him, issuing a no-nonsense reprimand.



"I can only imagine the language he used," he said with a laugh.



Later, Wingo and his fellow engineers were invited to dine with Patton when the headquarters was complete.



"When Patton entered the room, all the men snapped to attention," he remarked. "Patton walked to the head of the table and said, 'Once I sit down, I'm just George, until I stand up again.'"



For the remainder of the meal, Patton spoke not as a commanding general, but as a fellow Soldier, discussing family, home, and the people who mattered most.



As Bean progressed in his career, he often found himself in situations that mirrored his grandfather's experiences.



"When I was deployed to Afghanistan as part of a Security Force Assistance Team in 2013, I spent some time on an Afghan firebase near the Kandahar-Helmand border," he stated. "One particularly frigid night, I remember hearing the ice on my sleeping bag crack as I sat up for radio watch. As I got out of the bag into the brutally cold air, I wondered if this is how he felt during the Battle of the Bulge, on nights when he would end up frozen to the ground."



Being stationed in Germany also gave Bean a unique opportunity to walk in his grandfather's footsteps.



"While stationed in Germany, I was able to visit some of the same places my grandfather did in Nancy, France, where engineers from XII Corps and Third Army met to plan the Moselle, Saar, and Rhine River crossings, as well as Battle of the Bulge sites in Luxembourg."



As he prepares to retire, Bean takes pride in the relationships he built throughout his career.



"I am most proud of the connections I have made and the continued success of the Soldiers, NCOs, and Officers that have chosen me as a mentor," he said. "I remain humbled by their commitment to our nation and thankful that I have had the opportunity to serve with and for them.



"I hope that my grandfather would be proud of my journey."



Bean continues the family tradition of service, with multiple relatives answering the call, including MSgt Carl Nicholson (USAF, 1964-1984); Lt. Col. Wes Wingo (current Battalion Commander, Fires Squadron, 278th ACR, TNARNG); and Cpl. Brad Wingo (USMC, 2008-2016).



As he transitions into retirement, he carries with him one of his greatest lessons.



"Be humble enough to know that you are replaceable but confident enough to know there is no one like you,” he remarked.



"If my grandfather were here today, I would tell him that I am grateful for the opportunities my service has provided," he stated. "Besides combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, the Army allowed me to travel the world.”



Wingo passed away from cancer in September 1995 at the age of 72, but his legacy lives on in Bean and the generations of soldiers he mentored.



"Your legacy is a part of you, but it doesn't totally define who you are," he said. "Only you can do that. Strive to add luster to your family's reputation as only you can do."