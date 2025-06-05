Lt. Col. James M. Bean, U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) Fire Support Operations Officer, stands in front of a historical Third Army flag at Patton Hall, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 21, 2025. Bean, who is retiring from military service, follows a family legacy that traces back to his grandfather, Tec-5 James W. Wingo, who served in Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Leo Jenkins)
A Family tradition of service in USARCENT
