A Family tradition of service in USARCENT

Lt. Col. James M. Bean, U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) Fire Support Operations Officer, salutes the M26 Pershing tank outside Patton Hall, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 21, 2025. The historic tank serves as a tribute to U.S. Army history, including the legacy of Bean’s grandfather, Tec-5 James W. Wingo, who fought in Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Leo Jenkins)