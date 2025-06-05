Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Family tradition of service in USARCENT [Image 3 of 9]

    A Family tradition of service in USARCENT

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    Photo by Leo Jenkins 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Lt. Col. James M. Bean, U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) Fire Support Operations Officer, salutes the M26 Pershing tank outside Patton Hall, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 21, 2025. The historic tank serves as a tribute to U.S. Army history, including the legacy of Bean’s grandfather, Tec-5 James W. Wingo, who fought in Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Leo Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 22:55
    Photo ID: 9095674
    VIRIN: 250221-O-UO598-5498
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 155.03 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
