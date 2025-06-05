A Family tradition of service in USARCENT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. James M. Bean, U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) Fire Support Operations Officer, stands in front of U.S. Army Central headquarters at Patton Hall, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 21, 2025. Bean, whose grandfather fought in Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army during World War II, retires after decades of service, carrying forward a legacy of military dedication. (U.S. Army photo by Leo Jenkins)