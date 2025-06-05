Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Family tradition of service in USARCENT [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Family tradition of service in USARCENT

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2025

    Photo by Leo Jenkins 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Lt. Col. James M. Bean, U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) Fire Support Operations Officer, stands in front of U.S. Army Central headquarters at Patton Hall, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 21, 2025. Bean, whose grandfather fought in Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army during World War II, retires after decades of service, carrying forward a legacy of military dedication. (U.S. Army photo by Leo Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 22:55
    Photo ID: 9095675
    VIRIN: 250221-O-UO598-7824
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 153.14 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Family tradition of service in USARCENT [Image 9 of 9], by Leo Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Family tradition of service in USARCENT
    A Family tradition of service in USARCENT
    A Family tradition of service in USARCENT
    A Family tradition of service in USARCENT
    A Family tradition of service in USARCENT
    A Family tradition of service in USARCENT
    A Family tradition of service in USARCENT
    A Family tradition of service in USARCENT
    A Family tradition of service in USARCENT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Family tradition of service in USARCENT

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Third Army
    Army Birthday
    Pattons Own
    Army 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download