Lt. Col. James M. Bean, U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) Fire Support Operations Officer, salutes in front of Patton Hall, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 21, 2025. The structure honors the legacy of Gen. George S. Patton, a key leader in World War II, under whom Bean’s grandfather, Tec-5 James W. Wingo, served as an engineer. (U.S. Army photo by Leo Jenkins)
A Family tradition of service in USARCENT
