A Family tradition of service in USARCENT

Lt. Col. James M. Bean, U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) Fire Support Operations Officer, reflects on his family's military legacy while pointing to the historic Third Army flag at Patton Hall, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 21, 2025. Bean’s grandfather, Tec-5 James W. Wingo, served under Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army during World War II, a history that deeply influenced Bean’s own military career. (U.S. Army photo by Leo Jenkins)
