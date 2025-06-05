K9s in Croatia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military Working Dog Spencer, a MWD assigned to Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, and his Military Working Dog Spencer plays after taking part in Immediate Response 25 by running security checks at the theater detention facility perimeter entrance at Josip Jović Barracks, Udbina, Croatia, June 7, 2025. Keeping the MWDs' morale high keeps them motivated to work and builds trust with their handlers.