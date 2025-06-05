K9 Basic Medical Class

U.S. Army Sgt. Sam Slobert, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, teaches Spc. Warren White, a combat medic assigned to 554th Military Police Company, 18th MP BDE, how to take a canine's temperature on Military Working Dog, Sasu, at Josip Jović Barracks, Udbina, Croatia, on June 7, 2025. Training medics in canine care enhances the survivability of MWDs until veterinary support is available.
