    K9 Basic Medical Class [Image 11 of 13]

    K9 Basic Medical Class

    CROATIA

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Cameron Allen, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, plays with his Military Working Dog, Sasu, after a basic canine medical class at Josip Jović Barracks, Udbina, Croatia, on June 7, 2025. Training medics in canine care enhances the survivability of military working dogs until veterinary support is available.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    VIRIN: 250607-A-PT551-2409
    Location: HR
