K9 Basic Medical Class

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Cameron Allen, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, plays with his Military Working Dog, Sasu, after a basic canine medical class at Josip Jović Barracks, Udbina, Croatia, on June 7, 2025. Training medics in canine care enhances the survivability of military working dogs until veterinary support is available.