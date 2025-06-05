Military Working Dog Sasu, a MWD assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, waits patiently next to his handler during a class on how to perform basic medical care for a canine at Josip Jović Barracks, Udbina, Croatia, on June 7, 2025. Training medics in canine care enhances the survivability of MWDs until veterinary support is available.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 11:00
|Photo ID:
|9092351
|VIRIN:
|250607-A-PT551-2092
|Resolution:
|7188x4792
|Size:
|6.26 MB
|Location:
|HR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, K9 Basic Medical Class [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.