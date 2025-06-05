K9 Basic Medical Class

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military Working Dog Sasu, a MWD assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, waits patiently next to his handler during a class on how to perform basic medical care for a canine at Josip Jović Barracks, Udbina, Croatia, on June 7, 2025. Training medics in canine care enhances the survivability of MWDs until veterinary support is available.