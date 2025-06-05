K9 Basic Medical Class

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Cameron Allen, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, teaches Pvt. Caden Hines, a combat medic assigned to 92nd Military Police Company, 18th MP BDE, how to locate a dog's pulse on his Military Working Dog, Sasu at Josip Jović Barracks, Udbina, Croatia, on June 7, 2025. Training medics in canine care enhances the survivability of military working dogs until veterinary support is available.