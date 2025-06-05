K9 Basic Medical Class

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Cameron Allen, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, teaches Spc. Warren White, a combat medic assigned to 554th Military Police Company, 18th MP BDE, how to locate a canine's veins on his Military Working Dog, Sasu, at Josip Jović Barracks, Udbina, Croatia, on June 7, 2025. Training medics in canine care enhances the survivability of MWDs until veterinary support is available.