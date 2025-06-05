Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K9s in Croatia [Image 12 of 13]

    K9s in Croatia

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Sam Slobert, a military dog handler assigned to Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, and his Military Working Dog Spencer participate in Immediate Response 25 by running security checks at the theater detention facility perimeter entrance at Josip Jović Barracks, Udbina, Croatia, June 7, 2025. The training helps both the handler and the dog prepare for future search missions.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    VIRIN: 250607-A-PT551-8004
    Location: HR
    This work, K9s in Croatia [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

