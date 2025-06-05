U.S. Army Sgt. Sam Slobert, a military dog handler assigned to Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, and his Military Working Dog Spencer participate in Immediate Response 25 by running security checks at the theater detention facility perimeter entrance at Josip Jović Barracks, Udbina, Croatia, June 7, 2025. The training helps both the handler and the dog prepare for future search missions.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 11:00
|Photo ID:
|9092366
|VIRIN:
|250607-A-PT551-8004
|Resolution:
|4599x6438
|Size:
|5.36 MB
|Location:
|HR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, K9s in Croatia [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.