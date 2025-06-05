Travis presents 2025 Spring Industry Preview: Forging the future of aeromedical operations

U.S. Air Force Maj. Katelyn Dunahoe, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron director, briefs industry partners on aeromedical evacuation (AE) liaison team roles during the 2025 Air Mobility Command’s Spring Industry Preview at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 4, 2025. Industry attendees received insight into AE-specific challenges including expeditionary communications, patient loading, equipment and aircrew technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
