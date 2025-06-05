Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis presents 2025 Spring Industry Preview: Forging the future of aeromedical operations [Image 6 of 13]

    Travis presents 2025 Spring Industry Preview: Forging the future of aeromedical operations

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Industry partners receive briefs on aeromedical operations on a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus during the 2025 Air Mobility Command’s Spring Industry Preview (SIP) at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 4, 2025. Industry attendees received insight into aeromedical evacuation-specific challenges including expeditionary communications, patient loading, equipment and aircrew technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

