Industry partners receive briefs on aeromedical operations on a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus during the 2025 Air Mobility Command’s Spring Industry Preview (SIP) at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 4, 2025. Industry attendees received insight into aeromedical evacuation-specific challenges including expeditionary communications, patient loading, equipment and aircrew technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 16:21
|Photo ID:
|9087252
|VIRIN:
|250604-F-OY799-1185
|Resolution:
|6949x3909
|Size:
|13.05 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Travis presents 2025 Spring Industry Preview: Forging the future of aeromedical operations
