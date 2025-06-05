Travis presents 2025 Spring Industry Preview: Forging the future of aeromedical operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Chrysalyn Roguel, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, briefs industry partners on aeromedical operations on a C-17 Globemaster III during the 2025 Air Mobility Command’s Spring Industry Preview (SIP) at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 4, 2025. More than 140 industry partners attended the two-day event to foster collaboration between the Department of Defense and private sector innovators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)