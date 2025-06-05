Travis presents 2025 Spring Industry Preview: Forging the future of aeromedical operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Corey Simmons, Air Mobility Command director of strategy, plans, requirements and programs, delivers opening remarks during the 2025 AMC’s Spring Industry Preview (SIP) at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 3, 2025. SIP 2025 was an event focused on advancing aeromedical evacuation solutions and fostering collaboration between the Department of Defense and private sector innovators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)