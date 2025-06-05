U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kailyn Keller, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, briefs industry partners on aeromedical operations on a C-17 Globemaster III during the 2025 Air Mobility Command’s Spring Industry Preview (SIP) at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 4, 2025. SIP 2025 was an event focused on advancing aeromedical evacuation solutions and fostering collaboration between the Department of Defense and private sector innovators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
Travis presents 2025 Spring Industry Preview: Forging the future of aeromedical operations
