    Travis presents 2025 Spring Industry Preview: Forging the future of aeromedical operations [Image 5 of 13]

    Travis presents 2025 Spring Industry Preview: Forging the future of aeromedical operations

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kailyn Keller, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, briefs industry partners on aeromedical operations on a C-17 Globemaster III during the 2025 Air Mobility Command’s Spring Industry Preview (SIP) at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 4, 2025. More than 140 industry partners attended the two-day event to foster collaboration between the Department of Defense and private sector innovators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 16:21
    Photo ID: 9087251
    VIRIN: 250604-F-OY799-1064
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 18.28 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Travis presents 2025 Spring Industry Preview: Forging the future of aeromedical operations

    Airmen
    USAF
    AE
    Spring Industry
    SIP 2025

