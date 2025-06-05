Travis presents 2025 Spring Industry Preview: Forging the future of aeromedical operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron perform a demonstration for industry partners on the flight line during the 2025 Air Mobility Command’s Spring Industry Preview (SIP) at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 4, 2025. Industry attendees received insight into aeromedical evacuation-specific challenges including expeditionary communications, patient loading, equipment and aircrew technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)