U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron perform a demonstration for industry partners on the flight line during the 2025 Air Mobility Command’s Spring Industry Preview (SIP) at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 4, 2025. Industry attendees received insight into aeromedical evacuation-specific challenges including expeditionary communications, patient loading, equipment and aircrew technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 16:21
|Photo ID:
|9087254
|VIRIN:
|250604-F-OY799-1200
|Resolution:
|7134x4013
|Size:
|14.16 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis presents 2025 Spring Industry Preview: Forging the future of aeromedical operations [Image 13 of 13], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Travis presents 2025 Spring Industry Preview: Forging the future of aeromedical operations
No keywords found.