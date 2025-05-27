From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Einstein Helgenberger and Senior Airman Kevin Nicolai, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technicians, lower a pump panel cover for an R-11 Kovatch Refueler into the bed of a truck at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 27, 2025. The panel protects the refueler’s controls and must be removed for maintenance and inspection. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 12:15
|Photo ID:
|9077909
|VIRIN:
|250527-F-VC982-1061
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.22 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild Refueling Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.