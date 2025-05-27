Fairchild Refueling Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Einstein Helgenberger and Senior Airman Kevin Nicolai, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technicians, lower a pump panel cover for an R-11 Kovatch Refueler into the bed of a truck at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 27, 2025. The panel protects the refueler’s controls and must be removed for maintenance and inspection. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)