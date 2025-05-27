Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild Refueling Maintenance [Image 7 of 7]

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Airman Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Einstein Helgenberger and Senior Airman Kevin Nicolai, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technicians, lower a pump panel cover for an R-11 Kovatch Refueler into the bed of a truck at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 27, 2025. The panel protects the refueler’s controls and must be removed for maintenance and inspection. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 12:15
    Photo ID: 9077909
    VIRIN: 250527-F-VC982-1061
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.22 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    air mobility command
    AMC
    maintenance
    readiness
    lethality
    Contentcollectionweek

