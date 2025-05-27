Fairchild Refueling Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Einstein Helgenberger, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, changes the oil in a R-11 Kovatch Refueler at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 27, 2025. Changing the oil in a vehicle is crucial for peak engine performance and is necessary to prevent engine failure, ensuring flight operations are not impacted. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)