    Fairchild Refueling Maintenance [Image 4 of 7]

    Fairchild Refueling Maintenance

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Airman Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Einstein Helgenberger, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, changes the air filter on a refueling truck at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 27, 2025. Routine maintenance ensures Fairchild’s refuelers are mission ready. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 12:15
    Photo ID: 9077904
    VIRIN: 250527-F-VC982-1154
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fairchild Refueling Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air mobility command
    AMC
    maintenance
    readiness
    lethality
    Contentcollectionweek

