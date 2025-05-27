U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Nicolai, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, checks the transmission fluid of a R-11 Kovatch Refueler at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 27, 2025. Nicolai checks the fluid level to prevent performance issues or transmission failure. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)
|05.27.2025
|06.02.2025 12:15
|9077905
|250527-F-VC982-1166
|6048x4024
|2.27 MB
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
This work, Fairchild Refueling Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.