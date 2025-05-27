Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild Refueling Maintenance [Image 5 of 7]

    Fairchild Refueling Maintenance

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Airman Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Nicolai, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, checks the transmission fluid of a R-11 Kovatch Refueler at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 27, 2025. Nicolai checks the fluid level to prevent performance issues or transmission failure. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 12:15
    Photo ID: 9077905
    VIRIN: 250527-F-VC982-1166
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Fairchild Refueling Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air mobility command
    AMC
    maintenance
    readiness
    lethality
    Contentcollectionweek

