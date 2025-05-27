Fairchild Refueling Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Nicolai, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, checks the transmission fluid of a R-11 Kovatch Refueler at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 27, 2025. Nicolai checks the fluid level to prevent performance issues or transmission failure. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)