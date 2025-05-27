Fairchild Refueling Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Nicolai, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, fills out a vehicle preventative maintenance and inspection form at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 27, 2025. Documenting the inspection helps identify maintenance needs to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)