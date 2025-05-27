Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild Refueling Maintenance [Image 3 of 7]

    Fairchild Refueling Maintenance

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Airman Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Nicolai, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, inspects fluid on the driveshaft of an R-11 Kovatch Refueler at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 27, 2025. Nicolai inspects the fluid to ensure no part of the refueler is compromised, ensuring the vehicle is ready to perform at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 12:15
    Photo ID: 9077903
    VIRIN: 250527-F-VC982-1120
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Refueling Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air mobility command
    AMC
    readiness
    lethality
    Contentcollectionweek

