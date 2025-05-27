Fairchild Refueling Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Nicolai, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, inspects fluid on the driveshaft of an R-11 Kovatch Refueler at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 27, 2025. Nicolai inspects the fluid to ensure no part of the refueler is compromised, ensuring the vehicle is ready to perform at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)