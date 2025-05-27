Fairchild Refueling Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Einstein Helgenberger, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, lowers a pulley from a control panel at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 27, 2025. Helgenberger lowers the component into the bed of a truck after removing it from a R-11 Kovatch Refueler, completing a key step in the maintenance process. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)