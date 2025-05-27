U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Einstein Helgenberger, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, lowers a pulley from a control panel at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 27, 2025. Helgenberger lowers the component into the bed of a truck after removing it from a R-11 Kovatch Refueler, completing a key step in the maintenance process. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 12:15
|Photo ID:
|9077875
|VIRIN:
|250527-F-VC982-1009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild Refueling Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.