    3rd MLG CG Participates in Kin Town Courtesy Patrol [Image 15 of 15]

    3rd MLG CG Participates in Kin Town Courtesy Patrol

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pedro Rojas 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins, left, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Col. Joshua J. Mayoral, commanding officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, debrief what they saw during a courtesy patrol in Kin, Okinawa, Japan, May 31, 2025. Courtesy patrols and vehicle checkpoints reinforce the Marine Corps’ dedication to U.S. military personnel upholding the highest standards of conduct during liberty in Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pedro Rojas)

